Bonnie L. Bouwens
February 16, 1946 - December 25, 2019

Bonnie L. Bouwens, 73, of Lincoln, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by family at the Monarch in Lincoln. Bonnie was born in Lincoln on February 16, 1946 to Paul and Mona (Mulder) Liesveld. She was member of Panama Presbyterian Church, and worked with children for many years in her home daycare and working for Lincoln Public Schools.

Family members include husband of 52 years, Willard; daughter, Melissa (Shannon) Klein; son, Andrew (Rachelle) Bouwens; grandchildren, Jacob and Tyson Klein, and Blake Bouwens; brother, Rodney Liesveld; nephew Patrick Liesveld. Preceded by parents Paul and Mona (Mulder) Liesveld.

Celebration of Life will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Panama Presbyterian Church, 205 Pine St., Panama, NE 68419. Family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Private prior family graveside. No viewing/Cremation. Memorials may be given to the Panama Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

