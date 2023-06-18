Bonnie Kay (Shea) Meltvedt

October 2, 1940 - June 12, 2023

Bonnie Kay (Shea) Meltvedt, 82, of Malcolm, passed away June 12, 2023, in Lincoln. She was born October 2, 1940, in Louviers, CO to Edward and Darlene (White) Shea.

Bonnie was a flight attendant for United Airlines for 35 years, retiring in 1997. She was an avid reader, storyteller, trivia expert, gardener, world traveler, and loved spending time with friends; notably, best friends Allan and Bobbi Poll in New Zealand. Bonnie will be remembered for her smile and her laughter and the way she told jokes, and how she had never met a stranger.

Bonnie lived in Malcolm for 50 years where she was involved in various community events and organizations.

Family members include her stepchildren Chris (Louise) Meltvedt, and Sue (Jeff) Meltvedt Atwood; nephew Ian Zachary Shea; niece Meghan Shea St. Claire; two great nephews; grandchildren Melissa (Eric) Butler, Elise (Peter) Meltvedt, Lauren (Aaron) Hoese, and Miah Atwood; five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; God-daughter Natalie Burns Hazen; lifelong dear friends Mary Lou and Roger Steinkruger; and numerous other friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Klare; and brother Ken Shea.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Malcolm Public Schools Backpack Program.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com