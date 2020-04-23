× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 13, 1947 - April 20, 2020

Bonnie Kay Mann, age 73 of Nebraska City died April 20, 2020 at her home. Bonnie was born April 13, 1947 in Rapid City, SD, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Binggeli) Hall. She married Thomas Mann August 24, 1988 in Leonardtown, MD. Bonnie worked as an account specialist before she retired. She formerly lived in Ankeny, IA, Lincoln, NE and Des Moines, IA before moving to Nebraska City two years ago.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Mann of Nebraska City; son, Joel (Melissa) Tompkins of Syracuse; sisters, Nancy DeWalle of Richmond, VA and Mary Hall of Johnston, IA; brother, Steve Hall of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Camryn, Colton, Charys and Chessa; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no viewing or visitations and private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Mann , please visit Tribute Store.