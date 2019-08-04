July 2, 1930 – July 26, 2019
Bonnie Jean Hartwig was born in Firth in 1930. She was the oldest of two children born to Henry and Mildred Hartwig. Bonnie excelled in school and was valedictorian of her high school class. After high school, she moved to Lincoln and worked as a stenographer in the x-ray department of St. Elizabeth hospital (1949). She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before marrying her sweetheart, Frank Dean Jr. They had three children: Vicki, Randy, and Dwight.
Bonnie later worked as a stenographer for a Lincoln-based court reporter, Mr. Elmer Shamburg. Bonnie and husband Frank were entrepreneurs: they bought a small grocery store in Lincoln and operated it successfully. They later expanded into a larger grocery store, that they named “Dean's Shop ‘N Save,” and then sold the smaller store.
In retirement, she and Frank started a lapidary business and made jewelry from semiprecious gems. Bonnie loved learning about turquoise and other gemstones; this continued as a beloved hobby for the rest of her life. She had a passion for world and national current events and was always up to date on the news.
Over her adulthood, Bonnie endured four tragic deaths of loved ones due to cancer, losing her father, brother, husband and son—each to a different type of cancer. She was the very proud grandmother of three grandsons (David, Marty, and Mike) and five great-grandchildren (Geneva, Sammy, Eve, Teddy, and Larry). She deeply loved all her granddaughters-in-law: Aimee, Amie, and Yana.
Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Celebration of life Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3 pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
