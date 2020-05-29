× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 9, 1938 - May 25, 2020

Bonnie Jean Agena, 82, Waverly, passed away May 25, 2020. Born March 9, 1938 in Murdock, NE to Virgil H. and Ruby E. (Kuehn) Tweton. Bonnie worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Manufacturing for 30 years retiring in 1994. She was a member of Local Union #286 and American Legion Auxiliary #173.

Family members include her daughters Tracy (Galyn) Anderson, Waverly and Kim Lefebure, Lincoln; son Scott (Connie) Agena, Waverly; grandchildren Heather, Kristin, Jonathan, Jordan, Kasie, Kellie, Kristie, Katie and Jamie; great-grandchildren Sidney, Alexander, Jackson, Adelynn, Ryder, Kellen, Kade, Cole, Dawsyn, Kenzie, Kadance, Hadley, Wyatt, Henry, Harlea and Hayley; niece Pamela; nephews Troy, Doug, Daniel and Michael. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert and Roger.

Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Monday (6-1-20) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

