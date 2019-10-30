June 27, 1933 – October 27, 2019
Bonnie J. Scott, age 86, of Lincoln, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born June 27, 1933 in Beaver Crossing, NE to Robert and Alma Ganshorn.
Preceded in death by husband, Ronald F. Scott; parents; son in-law, Jamison P. Mussack and brother-in-law, Hans Pietsch. Survived by son, Terry (Danette) Scott; daughters, Kim (Jim) Williamson and Cheri (Todd) Upton; granddaughters, Erica (Jon) Graham, Tara (Jake) Nerud and Courtney Upton; Great-grandchildren, Avary, Azaina, Aspen and Leon; sister, Kay Pietsch and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm and funeral service Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com