December 17, 1939 - September 1, 2020

Bonnie Eckles, age 80 of Superior died on September 1, 2020. Born on December 17, 1939 to Hugh and Clara (Pedersen) Copas in Rawlins, WY. She was raised on the farm north of Hardy, NE. She graduated from Hardy High School in 1957 and attended University of Nebraska, Lincoln where she pursued a degree in Business. In college she met and married Tom and they quickly started their family. They raised daughter Beth in Lincoln and moved to McAllen, TX shortly after Beth graduated high school.

Bonnie moved back to Nebraska after her husband died in 1997. She was a bookkeeper and accountant for most of her life. She loved cheering on Husker Football, playing cards, fishing and crossword puzzles. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her twin brother Burley, and his wife Genell, Copas of Beatrice, her daughter Beth Eckles and granddaughter Mary Beth Pinckney, both of Lincoln. She is preceded in death by her husband Byron Thomas (Tom) Eckles and infant son Charles Hubert Eckles.

Graveside memorial services Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Spring Creek Cemetery, Ruskin, NE. Book Signing from 9:00 am-4:00 pm on Wednesday at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, NE. Memorials to American Heart or Lung Association.