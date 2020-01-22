March 17, 1929 - January 21, 2020
Bonne Jeanne Bentz Hessheimer, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born March 17, 1929 to Carl and V. Marie Bowman Bentz in Lincoln. On July 11, 1948, she married Melvin Hessheimer who passed away on March 10, 2008. Bonne spent the younger part of her life in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 1947. Bonne and Mel lived in Alliance, NE, Guernsey, WY and Lincoln, before returning to Springfield, MO.
Survivors include daughter Christine Stockton, and her son Nicholas; son Michael Hessheimer and family; nieces Joanna Rogers and Patti Rupe; nephews Charles Rogers and Jon Bentz. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Mel, sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (George) Rogers, Brother Roger and many other relatives.
At Bonne's request, cremation will take place and inurnment will be held privately in Wyuka Cemetery with her husband Mel. Condolences online metcalffuneralservices.com