Bonne Jeanne Bentz Hessheimer, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born March 17, 1929 to Carl and V. Marie Bowman Bentz in Lincoln. On July 11, 1948, she married Melvin Hessheimer who passed away on March 10, 2008. Bonne spent the younger part of her life in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 1947. Bonne and Mel lived in Alliance, NE, Guernsey, WY and Lincoln, before returning to Springfield, MO.