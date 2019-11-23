November 21, 2019
Bonita (Muff) Cuddy 83 of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 21, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday 10-9 with the Family present 6-7pm at the funeral home followed by a Rosary at 7:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to: Family for later designation Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com