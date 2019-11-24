November 21, 2019
Bonita (Muff) Cuddy, 83, of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 21, 2019. Born in 1936 on a farm south of Clearwater, NE to Mark and Marguerite Jefferies Muff. The second of 3 daughters. She attended Rural School District 60 through the 8th grade. Baptized at St. John Catholic Church in Clearwater and made her First Communion there also. She started boarding at St. Mary's High School in O'Neil, NE in the 9th grade. She became a day student there when her parents moved to O'Neil in December 1949. She graduated from St. Mary's with the class of 1953.
She taught in rural schools in Holt County for 6 years. Bonita and Edward Cuddy were married in May of 1956 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O'Neil. They became parents of 4 children Steve, Marde, Carmen and Mark. The family moved to Lincoln in 1961. Bonita began working for Lincoln Public Schools in 1972 as the Accounting Secretary at Northeast High School.
She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Lincoln, American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Eagles #4111, Lincoln Public Schools Association of Office Personnel, Nebraska Education of Office Personnel and the National Association of Educational Personnel.
You have free articles remaining.
Bonita enjoyed her family, especially the grandchildren, playing golf, reading, walking, dancing, the outdoors, her friends, laughter and sunshine. She was very proud of her children, their spouses' and grandchildren's accomplishments.
Bonita is survived by son Steve (Arlene) Cuddy of Manteca, CA, daughters Marde (Dan) Strizek, Carmen (Steve) Javorsky, Son Mark (Mary) Cuddy all of Lincoln, NE., ten grandchildren Andrea Hongsermeier and Briana Speckmann, Lindsay Strizek and Laura Miller, Matt Javorsky, Charlie, Claire, Frank and Peter Cuddy and Tom Griffin, 10 great-grandchildren special friend and companion Don Beck and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Mark and Marguerite Muff and granddaughter Stefanie Javorsky, great-grandson Sam Miller and her sisters Barbara Swercheck and Carolyn Agosta.
Visitation will be Sunday 10-9 with the family present 6-7pm at the funeral home followed by a Rosary at 7:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com