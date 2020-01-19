January 4, 1933 - January 17, 2020

Bobbye J Owen, 87, passed into the arms of God with her family at her bedside, on January 17, 2020 at Yankee Hill Village, Lincoln, NE. She was beloved by all for her sweet spirit, generosity, and hospitality. It was her great joy in life to selflessly serve and care for her family, friends and anyone else in need of loving kindness or a hot meal! Especially notable was her compassionate care for Foster, her husband of 69 years. She never tired of cooking wonderful meals, planning activities and encouraging her grandchildren in their accomplishments.

Bobbye was born on 1/4/1933 to Howard and Gladys (Windham) Falls in Samantha, AL. After H.S. she entered the Univ. of AL at age 17. She and her sweetheart, Navy Ensign F.G.Owen planned their wedding in one week when he was called to active duty. They were married on Dec. 23, 1950, beginning their 69 year love story. Bobbye and Foster settled in Lincoln where they raised their four children amongst the many children on their block in Meadow Lane.