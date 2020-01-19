January 4, 1933 - January 17, 2020
Bobbye J Owen, 87, passed into the arms of God with her family at her bedside, on January 17, 2020 at Yankee Hill Village, Lincoln, NE. She was beloved by all for her sweet spirit, generosity, and hospitality. It was her great joy in life to selflessly serve and care for her family, friends and anyone else in need of loving kindness or a hot meal! Especially notable was her compassionate care for Foster, her husband of 69 years. She never tired of cooking wonderful meals, planning activities and encouraging her grandchildren in their accomplishments.
You have free articles remaining.
Bobbye was born on 1/4/1933 to Howard and Gladys (Windham) Falls in Samantha, AL. After H.S. she entered the Univ. of AL at age 17. She and her sweetheart, Navy Ensign F.G.Owen planned their wedding in one week when he was called to active duty. They were married on Dec. 23, 1950, beginning their 69 year love story. Bobbye and Foster settled in Lincoln where they raised their four children amongst the many children on their block in Meadow Lane.
She managed the household while supporting her children as Den Mother, Sunday School teacher, PTA member, and school volunteer. In 1990 Bobbye and Foster retired to Auburn, Alabama where she was active with United Methodist Women and the Auburn University Academy of Lifelong Learners (AUALL). They especially enjoyed watching Auburn Football games with friends.
Bobbye leaves a legacy of unconditional love for her family: Sister Kathleen Hamner, Montgomery AL, Children: Richard (Jackie) Owen of Orlando, FL, Sherri (Michael) Bossard, Mike (Carole) Owen and David (Kristin) Owen all of Lincoln. Grandchildren: Brandon Owen of Jasper, GA, Nyia (Andrew) Scalet of Memphis, Noelle Owen of Kansas City, Ben (Jen) Bossard, Lucas (Ruth) Bossard, Travis (Annie) Bossard, Linlin Luo, and Dan (Kinsley) Owen, all of Lincoln and Emily (Vincent) Morrissey of Omaha. Great-Grandchildren: Josiah, Jacob, Eli, Brooks, Majo, Mila, Beatrice and McKenzie. Bobbye is preceded in death by her husband Foster and her parents.
Visitation: Noon to 7:00 p.m. Thursday January 23, 2020 At Wyuka Funeral Home. The family will be on hand from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday January 24, 2020 at St Marks United Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE with luncheon immediately following. Interment 1:00 p.m. at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Marks United Methodist Women's Project. The church has been a significant part of their family beginning with the first service in the original Chapel at 70th and Vine Street on December 22, 1957. Online condolences can be left at wyuka.com.