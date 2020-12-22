February 27, 1942 - December 18, 2020

Bobby Lee Bolejack, 78, Lincoln, NE, died 12/18/20. He was born 2/27/42 in Waterville, KS to Harold and Mildred (Jewell) Bolejack. He was a retired automobile mechanic, a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club.

He is survived by son, Ross Bolejack, Lincoln, NE; daughter, Ramona (Randy) Watson, Salina, KS; brother-in-law, Marv Feldhausen, Beatrice, NE, nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, June, brothers, Lonnie and Dennis Bolejack, sisters, Verla Feldhausen and Sheila Gibson.

Graveside service will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, 12/23/20 at the Riverside Cemetery, Waterville, KS. No visitation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com