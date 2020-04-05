Bobby C. (Clink) Clinkenbeard

January 24, 1935 - April 3, 2020
Bobby C. Clinkenbeard (Clink) 85, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at home. Bobby was born January 24, 1935 in Sioux City, Iowa to Clarence and Margaret (Shook) Clinkenbeard. When is father died, his mother remarried Phil Scaletta. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1952, served four years in the U.S. Navy and was discharged in 1956.
For a short term he was a South Sioux City policeman and in 1958, he joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He had a 35 year career in public service. He was a trooper in Scottsbluff for 10 years, a Criminal Division Supervisor, graduated from the FBI Academy for State and Local Officers, was promoted to Lieutenant, and was one of the founding fathers of the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center (MOCIC) a federally funded intelligence agency.
Bobby distinguished himself in service to the state and community as a volunteer in the national Special Olympics, the Lancaster County Convention Bureau, participation in the Law Enforcement Torch Run across Nebraska and served 24 years as a member of the Supervisory Committee for the State Employees Credit Union.
Some of his most significant contributions have been through his 50 years of participation with the Elks. Bobby joined the Scottsbluff Elks in 1965, transferred to Lincoln Lodge #80 where he served on many state and local committees: State President of the Nebraska Elks Association, Secretary the Grand Exalted Ruler, and in 2014 was honored at the national level as a Grand Lodge Officer. But the highlight of his Elks life was Ritual. He helped coach 2 national champion teams and in 2016, at the age of 82, he actually performed in the nationals. The oldest Elk to ever perform.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Suz. Children: Jim and Jeff Clinkenbeard of Lincoln, Joyce House of Council Bluffs, IA, Mike Merwick (Jennifer) of Lincoln, Michelle Bohac of Lincoln, Molly Marshall (Adam) of Spokane, WA. 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Two special nieces: Barbra K. Clinkenbeard and Brenda Lea Ohm (Rick).
The Clinkenbeard family extends their deepest appreciation to the Critical Care nurses and doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Bryan East Hospital and Jill from Hospice.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorials to Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 or family.
