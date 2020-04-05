Bobby C. (Clink) Clinkenbeard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 24, 1935 - April 3, 2020

Bobby C. Clinkenbeard (Clink) 85, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at home. Bobby was born January 24, 1935 in Sioux City, Iowa to Clarence and Margaret (Shook) Clinkenbeard. When is father died, his mother remarried Phil Scaletta. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1952, served four years in the U.S. Navy and was discharged in 1956.

For a short term he was a South Sioux City policeman and in 1958, he joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He had a 35 year career in public service. He was a trooper in Scottsbluff for 10 years, a Criminal Division Supervisor, graduated from the FBI Academy for State and Local Officers, was promoted to Lieutenant, and was one of the founding fathers of the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center (MOCIC) a federally funded intelligence agency.

Bobby distinguished himself in service to the state and community as a volunteer in the national Special Olympics, the Lancaster County Convention Bureau, participation in the Law Enforcement Torch Run across Nebraska and served 24 years as a member of the Supervisory Committee for the State Employees Credit Union.