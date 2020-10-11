Bob Hall

March 4, 1927 – October 7, 2020

Bob Hall (Sharpnack) died Wednesday, October 7th, in the loving company of his wife, daughter, and son. Bob was 93-years old. He was born in Lincoln, NE on March 4th, 1927 to Mary (Hynek) and George Sharpnack. He grew up in a time when resources were scarce with two working parents and spent his summers between Muny pool and his grandparent's home at 21st and O street – now the site of the Rock Island bike trail.

Bob moved to Teaneck, NJ with his family at the start of the war, where his dad found work at Bendix Co and opened an engineering shop to help with the war effort. During this time as a teenager, Bob played in one of the baseball farm-leagues as a starting pitcher and first-baseman. He was always a gifted athlete and when he returned to Lincoln to graduate from Lincoln High he played in many city sport leagues and held the City title in handball.