Blanche Anna Capek

February 28, 1926 - July 25, 2020

Born to Joseph & Mary (Kassik) Cecrle on February 28, 1926 at Milligan, NE. Widow of Joseph Capek.

Survivors: Sons Randy & Lana Capek - Milligan, NE, Larry & Adrienne Capek - Milligan, NE, Daughter Jo Capek - Lincoln, NE, 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 3 Step Great Grandchildren.

Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Friday, United Methodist Church, Milligan, NE. Visitation Thurs from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel, Milligan. Graveside services at Bohemian National Cemetery, Milligan. Memorials to Milligan Legion Auxiliary, Milligan Fire & Rescue and Milligan Methodist Church. Condolences at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

