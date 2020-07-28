Blanche Anna Capek

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Born to Joseph & Mary (Kassik) Cecrle on February 28, 1926 at Milligan, NE. Widow of Joseph Capek.

Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Friday, United Methodist Church, Milligan, NE. Visitation Thurs from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel, Milligan. Graveside services at Bohemian National Cemetery, Milligan. Memorials to Milligan Legion Auxiliary, Milligan Fire & Rescue and Milligan Methodist Church. Condolences at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.