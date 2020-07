Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Billy Don Pitcock, 77, of Lincoln, died July 5, 2020. Memorial services will be 10 am Saturday at Valparaiso United Methodist Church, Valparaiso, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.