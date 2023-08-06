Billy "Bill" Bice

January 15, 1933 - August 3, 2023

Billy "Bill" Bice, a retired carpenter, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 90. He was born on January 15, 1933, in Loup City.

Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. Bill and his wife, Joann Bice, shared a beautiful marriage of 67 years.

He was a dedicated family man, survived by his wife Joann, their daughter and son in law Rick and Karen Terry, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by his brother, Edd Bice, and sister, Gloria Martin. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Florence Bice, his daughter Diane Lynn Bice, his son Steven Allen Bice, and his brothers Melvin, Lamar, and Charles Bice.

In his early years, Bill attended Yankee Hill Elementary for his primary education and later graduated from Lincoln High School. He then pursued a career as a carpenter, leaving a lasting impact through his craftsmanship. Outside of his career, Bill had a passion for horse races, wood working, gardening, and spending time with his great-grandchildren. He cherished these hobbies and found joy in each of them.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 2810 N 5th Street, Lincoln, 68521. Family and friends are invited to join together to honor and remember Bill's remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in care of the family. Your support and generosity during this difficult time are greatly appreciated. Bill Bice will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.