March 13, 1928 - November 5, 2019
Billie Krause, 91, formerly of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Born March 13, 1928 in Phillips County, Kansas.
She is survived by her special friend, Leroy; sons, Stan of Lincoln, Dave (Diane) Krause of Clarkson, NE; daughter-in-law, Joan Penn of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Stephen Freegard of Sun City, AZ, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; niece, Connie Gano, her beloved dog, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Dennis; parents, Harold and Rachel (Romjue) Chapman; sister, Phyllis Freegard; niece, Dixie Hughes.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Havelock UMC, 4140 N 60th Street. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Havelock UMC in Billie's name. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com