December 16, 1943 - September 15, 2020
Billie “Bill” J. Benson, 76, of Hickman, died September 15, 2020 in Lincoln. Born December 16, 1943 in Jefferson City, MO to Henry L. & Lena M. (Collins) Benson. Retired from Ver Maas Construction.
Bill is survived by his wife Reba L. of Hickman; daughters Annette M. (Gaylin) Emerson of Unadilla, NE & Patricia L. (David) Thomason of Sabetha, KS; brother James (Sue) Benson of Carrollton, MO; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Johnny Benson & Joyce Benson.
No viewing, visitation with family 6-8 pm Monday (9/21/20) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 211 E. 1st Street in Hickman. For the safety of others, the family requests the wearing of masks. Inurnment, 2 pm Tuesday (9/22/20) in Verdon Cemetery, Verdon, NE. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.