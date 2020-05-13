× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10, 2020

Bill L. Heinzman, 84 years young; as he decided to stop having birthdays at 29. Now and today Bill passed away peacefully in his bed after a short illness, Born in Kearney, NE, to Ernest and Irene (Lopeman) Heinzman. Over his lifetime he was a jack of many trades. From working on everyone's cars, running a bread route, and having his own real estate and appraisal business. He retired from Kraft Foods.

He is survived by son Robert Heinzman of Des Moines, Iowa, daughter Kim Heinzman of Lincoln; daughter Stacy Lamphear of Lincoln; brother Robert Heinzman of Lincoln also many grandkids and nieces and nephews. Leaving his beloved pet Wiggles. Preceded in death wife Judy Heinzman, sister-in-law Marilyn Heinzman, mother Irene Heinzman and father Ernie Heinzman.

Limited family services to be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Metcalf funeral home, 245 N. 27th St. Lincoln (03). Viewing will be Thursday, May 14, from 10:00-3:30 at Metcalf funeral home. Graveside service to be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, at the Riverside Cemetery, Gibbon, NE. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl funeral home, 2421 A Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. Memorials may be given to family for future designation.

