July 14, 2019
Bill J. Stephan met the mother ship on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Please dress casually, as the Stephan family is not a "formal" family. If possible, please wear a band shirt to show your support. Bill's favorite bands were: Rush, Queen, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and The Ramones. In lieu of flowers, you can send condolences to the Stephan family. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com