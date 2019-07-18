{{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 2019

Bill J. Stephan met the mother ship on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Please dress casually, as the Stephan family is not a "formal" family. If possible, please wear a band shirt to show your support. Bill's favorite bands were: Rush, Queen, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and The Ramones. In lieu of flowers, you can send condolences to the Stephan family. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bill J. Stephan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments