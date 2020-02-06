November 20, 1931 - February 3, 2020
Beverly Z. Ashley, age 88, was born November 20, 1931 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and passed away on February 3, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She graduated from Dr. Martin Luther King High School in New Ulm, Minnesota in June 1949. After earning her undergraduate degree from Wisconsin State College in 1953, she worked as an elementary school teacher in Beloit, Wisconsin. She met her husband, James W. Ashley, at a bowling alley in the fall of 1954 and they were married on June 11, 1955. They moved to Winslow, Arizona and later to Lincoln, Nebraska. Beverly taught and served as an assistant principal in Lincoln Public Schools until she retired in June 1994.
James and Beverly treated life together as an adventure, sharing the world with each other and traveling to Europe, Kenya, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii. Immersing themselves in diverse cultures and meeting a wide variety of people, they found love and joy around the world. Beverly's life was built on love. Love for her family, love for her work, and love for others. She found good in everyone and everything. She shared her kindness and innocent spirit with everyone she came across.
Later in life, Beverly blossomed as an artist, transforming her living room into an art studio and throwing out her couch, coffee table, and piano. Always willing to test her limits and try new things, she explored artistic mediums, including pottery, glass fusion, drawing, collages, encaustic painting, and wooden sculptures. She was creating art until her very last day.
Survived by children, James B. (Beverly) Ashley and Judy (Mark) Martin; grandchildren, Ryan (Jennie) Martin, Aja Martin, and Mackenzie (Mickey) Waldron; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Jackson Martin; and several loving grand-dogs.
Join family for a Celebration of Life, Friday, February 7, at 12:30 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at 6800 S. 14th Street. Adored by family and friends, she was the light of our lives. You may leave condolences at lincolnfh.com.
Service information
12:30PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512