November 20, 1931 - February 3, 2020

Beverly Z. Ashley, age 88, was born November 20, 1931 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and passed away on February 3, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She graduated from Dr. Martin Luther King High School in New Ulm, Minnesota in June 1949. After earning her undergraduate degree from Wisconsin State College in 1953, she worked as an elementary school teacher in Beloit, Wisconsin. She met her husband, James W. Ashley, at a bowling alley in the fall of 1954 and they were married on June 11, 1955. They moved to Winslow, Arizona and later to Lincoln, Nebraska. Beverly taught and served as an assistant principal in Lincoln Public Schools until she retired in June 1994.

James and Beverly treated life together as an adventure, sharing the world with each other and traveling to Europe, Kenya, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii. Immersing themselves in diverse cultures and meeting a wide variety of people, they found love and joy around the world. Beverly's life was built on love. Love for her family, love for her work, and love for others. She found good in everyone and everything. She shared her kindness and innocent spirit with everyone she came across.