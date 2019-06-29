January 8, 1934 - June 26, 2019
Beverly Marie “Bev” Brittenham, 85, Lincoln passed away June 26, 2019. Born January 8, 1934 in Nelson to Harold A. and Mabel Marie (Gibson) Marshall. Bev was a longtime member of Rosemont Alliance Church and women's church group and currently a member of Second Baptist Church. She worked for Younker's Department Store for 24 years.
Family members include her son Richard (Mary) Brittenham; daughters Ronda (Ric) Tilman, Sherry Jackson; grandchildren Abigale, Noah, and Michael; sisters Barbara (Bob) Golden and Betty McGraw. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Gale, brother Tom Marshall, sister Claudien Egbarts.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday (7-1) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Private burial in the Cheney Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, Nebraska Chapter, 1500 South 70th, Ste 201, Lincoln, NE 68506. Visitation with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.