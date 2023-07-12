Beverly Kaye Defnall

October 31, 1949 - July 3, 2023

Beverly Kaye Defnall left us too soon on July 3, 2023. We are devastated by her loss but find comfort knowing that family was with her. Bev was beautiful, smart, confident, hardworking, and strong willed. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, Grandma B, and “BopBB”.

Bev was born on October 31, 1949 and grew up in Lincoln, NE, attending Northeast High School. In high school, she was involved in cheerleading and student council and developed many lifelong friendships. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and obtained a bachelor's degree in education. Teaching was her passion, and she taught in Nebraska, Texas, and lastly Colorado. Her love for her students was evident, as many handwritten notes were found in her home from students thanking her for her support and guidance. Bev was an ardent sports fan, and no team was more important to her than the Nebraska Cornhuskers! She was so committed that sometimes (or almost always) she could not watch the Huskers on television (pretty much any sport). She would call us after the game to find out what had happened. We will miss those calls. In addition to her love for the University of Nebraska, she loved fashion, perfumes (maybe too much), shopping, her many collections, reading, and antiques.

Bev is preceeded in death by her parents, Ralph and Evelyn Defnall; as well as her niece, Alisa VandeHoef. Bev is survived by her two children: Benjamin Kerrey (Katie Kerrey) and Lindsey Kerrey; her sister, Linda Hegener (Gary Hegener); her grandchildren: William Kerrey, Evelyn Kerrey, Max Molia, and Thomas Kerrey; her nieces: Emily Crotchett (Darren Crotchett) and Anne Good (Dylan Good); her grand-nieces and nephews: Jack Crotchett, Charlie Crotchett, William Crotchett, Kate Crotchett, Myles Good, and Rowyn Good,; and her ex-husband, Joseph Robert Kerrey. We also can't forget her dog, Minnie Pearl.

Bev was a light in so many people's lives. Though her physical light has faded, the memories of her and the impact that she made will last forever. We miss her terribly. We are both better because of her love and lessened by her absence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Bev's memory to your local no-kill animal shelter.

Feel free to also drink a red beer or mimosa and toast one for Bev.