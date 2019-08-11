April 11, 1942 - August 9, 2019
Beverly Kay Theye, 77, passed away August 9, 2019 in Lincoln. Born April 11, 1942 in Lincoln to Raleigh and Goldie (Ferguson) Owen. She was a member of the Methodist Church. She was a meat packer at Campbell's Soup Co. for 32 years.
Survivors include daughter Goldie (Rick) Down of Lincoln; son Edgar Theye of Lincoln; grandchildren Eric Terrell, Harold Joseph (Renessa) Terrell, Elijah Theye, Chelsie Pickel; great-granddaughter Alexis Atkinson; sister, Delores Bartlett; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl (Joyce) Owen and Raleigh Harold Owen; sisters Donna (Anton) Mach and Shirley (James) McGrath and granddaughter Amanda Terrell, nieces, Kim Phillips and Angela Owen, nephew, Reuben McGrath.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Roper and Sons, 4300 “O” Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. with family greeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at Roperandsons.com
