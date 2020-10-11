Beverly June Taylor

June 9, 1931 - October 9, 2020

Born June 9th, 1931 and entered into rest October 9, 2020. Beverly was born to James and Helen McMichael and raised in Lincoln Nebraska. Raised as an only child for 10 years, losing a sister, Iona, at birth, then brother Richard and Linda were born. Beverly always spoke of the hard times and work, even waiting tables for .25 cents a day to buy her beloved roller skates, that she spent much joy skating at the Lincoln Rollerskating club. In both singles and pairs. All while attending Lincoln High.

She met Roy Meier, married and had Ron and Terrie. She then met the Love of her Life Joseph, having 3 more children Chet, Michael, and Laurie Jo. She spent 20 + years with him as a devoted Air Force wife, traveling and living in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, and Philippines, before coming back to Nebraska.

Beverly worked various jobs throughout these years, but once back in Nebraska retired after many years at Parker Hannifin, as Human Resource Manager. She loved to read, always telling her kids, and grandkids that the world was large, never stopping learning, or exploring the wonder in the world around us. Her other children, the animals, miniature collies, shih tzus.