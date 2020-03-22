February 22, 1932 - March 20, 2020
Beverly J. Lorenz, 88, of Lincoln, NE passed away March 20, 2020. Born February 22, 1932 in Helper, Utah to John and Cecelia (Jylha) Reese. Beverly and her late husband Fredrick started working together teaching at Sheyenne River Academy in North Dakota in 1954. During this time Beverly and Fredrick started dating and married in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 22, 1955. Together they had two sons Lyndon Bruce Lorenz and William Dean Lorenz. Through the years the couple taught at many Adventist schools. They moved to Lincoln, NE in 1973 both teaching at College View Academy.
Beverly leaves behind her two sons Bruce and Dean (Angela) Lorenz; and her beloved grandchildren Jeffrey, Tara, Bradford, Kelly and Douglas. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Fredrick, and brother William Reese.
A private graveside service will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Memorials to Union College or College View Academy. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.