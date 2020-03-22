Beverly J. Lorenz, 88, of Lincoln, NE passed away March 20, 2020. Born February 22, 1932 in Helper, Utah to John and Cecelia (Jylha) Reese. Beverly and her late husband Fredrick started working together teaching at Sheyenne River Academy in North Dakota in 1954. During this time Beverly and Fredrick started dating and married in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 22, 1955. Together they had two sons Lyndon Bruce Lorenz and William Dean Lorenz. Through the years the couple taught at many Adventist schools. They moved to Lincoln, NE in 1973 both teaching at College View Academy.