× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 22, 1942 - August 9, 2020

Beverly E. (Bev) Routh, 78, of Lincoln passed away on August 9, 2020, after a brief stay at Harbor House at The Landing in Lincoln. Bev was born April 22, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Arnold and Evelyn (Hansen) Engel. After her father's war-time work was done, Bev's parents returned home with her to Nebraska. They lived in Trumbull for several years before settling in Hastings. Bev graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1960, and she then went on to graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1964 with a degree in Education and English.

While attending Nebraska Wesleyan, Bev met Bob Routh, and they were married in 1964. While Bob was in law school in Washington D.C., Bev taught high school English in Beltsville, Maryland. In 1966, they returned to Nebraska and settled in Lincoln, where they raised three children. In addition, Bev volunteered for community organizations and served as Christian Education Director for Trinity United Methodist Church for several years. Later, she resumed her full-time teaching career with Lincoln Public Schools, teaching mathematics at Mickle Junior High and Goodrich Junior High (Middle School) for nearly 20 years.