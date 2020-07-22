× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 28, 1938 - July 19, 2020

Beverly Ann Nelsen, 82, Lincoln, passed away July 19, 2020. Born May 28, 1938 in Chapman, NE to Otto and Ella (Reher) Husmann. Beverly enjoyed quilting, reading, sewing and knitting.

Family members include her sons John (PJ) Nelsen and Jim Nelsen; daughter Kristi (Steve) Spence, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Andrew Nelsen, Lincoln and J.D. Nelsen. Kearney, MO; great-grandson Jozshua Nelsen, Fremont; sister Dorothy Lilienthal, Grand Island; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Galen; son Kevin; granddaughter Ashley and brothers Kenneth, Robert and Ernest.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (7-24-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Roy Nelson officiating; graveside service at Fremont Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Memorials to Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 South 27th St., Lincoln, NE 68502. Visitation one hour prior to service. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Beverly Nelsen , please visit Tribute Store.