December 7, 1933 - August 2, 2019
Beverly Ann Lightner, 85, of Lincoln, passed away on August 2, 2019 at her home. She was born to William L. and Dorothy (Fadness) Howland on December 7, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Beverly was a graduate of Hastings High School, Hastings College, and earned her master's degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A string specialist, (she played violin, cello, viola and piano), Beverly started the string program at Westside Schools in Omaha and at different times during her teaching career taught music at the elementary, junior high and high school levels. She was also blessed with a gorgeous soprano voice and was a requested soloist and member of many choirs and choruses over the years.
Beverly's life was full and well-lived, and included involvement in many activities, the majority of which revolved around her church, her family and her lifelong love of music and the arts. Groups to which she lent her time and considerable talent included: the Lincoln Community Playhouse (on-stage, backstage, Board of Directors and Guild); SAI music sorority; Strings Alliance in Lincoln (SAIL) Camp; the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra; Lollipops Concerts; Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions; PEO; the First Presbyterian Church.
Beverly was a wonderful cook and an accomplished hostess and loved to entertain family and friends at her home. While most of her life was spent in Nebraska, she also lived in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. and enjoyed visiting friends there over the years. Following her retirement from teaching, Beverly also made several overseas trips, visiting Spain, England, France, Italy, Hungary, Austria and Germany.
Beverly is survived by her children, Shelley (Thomas) Thorpe of Lincoln; Julie (John) McClure of Columbus; Nanette (Charles) Burke, Debra (Sändra Washington) Cirksena, Kenneth (Lisa) Lightner, all of Lincoln; Laurie Dimakos, of Chicago; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother William L. Howland; and grandson Nicholas Lightner.
A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. August 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 840 South 17th St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be 3:15 p.m. Saturday, August 10, Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N. Elm Ave., Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: the Hastings College Music Department Alumni Fund; the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra; Lincoln Community Playhouse or; First Presbyterian Church, Lincoln. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
