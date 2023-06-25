Beverly Bool Steider

October 19, 1936 - June 21, 2023

Bev died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 surrounded by family. Born October 19, 1936 to Edward and Lela Bates in Norton, Kansas, she graduated from Washington Kansas high school and received her associate degree from St. Joseph's College of Cosmetology in Beatrice. Bev worked as a Beauty Operator for Ben Simons and at the Cornhusker Hotel in the 1960-70's. She went on to work for Russ' grocery store and retired in October 2001.

Bev was married to Roger for 31 years. She loved her family and her wonderful lifelong friends. Her interests and hobbies included; playing bridge, shopping, casinos, vacations, roses, and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter Tammy Wheeler (Jim) and son Jeff Bool (Robyn); 2 grandchildren Connor Bool (Morgan) and Carly Bool (Josh Makovicka); and great grandson Brady Bool (son of Connor and Morgan).

Bev was proceeded in death by parents Edward and Lela Bates, and husband Roger Steider.

A celebration of life will be at 10:00 Wednesday, June 28 at Havelock United Methodist in Lincoln 4140 N 60th.

Visit with family one hour prior to service. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials can be made to family for future designation.