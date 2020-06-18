December 1, 1925 - June 16, 2020
Betty R. Pitsch 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Seward passed away on June 16, 2020. Betty grew up in Lincoln where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. Betty and her husband Richard owned the Seward Medical Center where she was the office manager for many years.
Survivors: four children, Dr. Richard M. “Dick” (Jody) Pitsch, Jr., Kathleen K. (Ed) McLaughlin, Seward, Susanne M. Pitsch, Lincoln, Dr. Robert J. “Bob” (Luan) Pitsch, Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Private Family Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating. Public Graveside Service and Interment: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Seward County Habitat for Humanity, Blue Valley Community Action or Seward Community Scholarship Fund. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
