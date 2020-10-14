February 14, 1934 - October 11, 2020

Betty (Prange) Matthes passed away 10/11/2020 at the age of 86. She was born 2/14/1934 to John and Jennie Prange in Lincoln, Ne. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1952, where she was an avid volleyball and softball player. She then went on to work at Golds Department Store where she met the love of her life, Wes Matthes. They were married October 26, 1956, and blessed with two children; Rick and Pam.

During her life she was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always made it a priority to attend all sporting events and was the loudest cheerleader in the crowd. Betty was heavily involved in the Norris community, working as a Kindergarten Para for 14 years alongside husband, Wes. Wes and Betty received Norris' ‘Fan of the Year' award twice for their dedication and support of Norris sports.

Betty is survived by her husband, Wes; sister, Irma Essink; sister in Law, Judy Prange; son, Rick (Sheryl) Matthes; daughter, Pam (Steve) Grossenbacher; grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Grossenbacher, Trevor (Lydia) Grossenbacher, Stevie (John) Handlin, Trent (Meredith) Matthes; great-grandchildren, Tate, Tysen, Declynne, Teagan, Adilynne.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Holland Church. Pastor Randy Blumer will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00P-8:00P on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 211 East First, Hickman 68372. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.