February 6, 1925 - June 15, 2020

Betty Osborn, 95, of Lincoln, passed away and entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all. Betty was born on February 6, 1925, in Oldland Common, Gloucestershire, Bristol, England to Catherine and Herbert Hunt. She grew up in England, excelled in school, and attended the Church of England.

Betty enjoyed being outside, helping her father in the garden, picking apples, and taking care of the farm animals. She loved riding her bicycle and visiting her Aunt Alice and Uncle Harry in Salcombe. Betty was ten years old when she lost her mother to cancer. At age fourteen, the community where Betty and her family lived endured the bombing of the Battle of Britain at the beginning of World War II. She remembered hiding under the kitchen table or in a ditch along a road when she heard the bombs dropping from the sky.

During the war, she worked in a printing factory and a Tuberculosis Hospital for children and remembered watching Bob Hope perform for the soldiers. After the war, she worked as a nanny for a British military family in London and even accompanied them to the beach in the summer. She also enjoyed touring London on her days off.