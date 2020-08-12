× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 1924 - August 5, 2020

Betty Mae Edstrom was born November 19, 1924 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Louie and Sarah (Baker) Jensen. She married Jack Edstrom at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo on August 6, 1944.

Betty is survived by her children Michael (Debra) Edstrom of Houston, TX, Bob (Sally) Edstrom of Magnolia, AR, Dennis (Rhonda) of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren Sonja Armitage, Matt Edstrom, Angela Guy, Jessica Kuehner, Kristin Edstrom Satterfield, Richard Edstrom, Katie Cantrell, Leigh Finney, Jason Edstrom, and Stephanie Peterson; sister Joan Norenberg of Wahoo; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; brother Jack Jensen; sisters-in-law LaVerne Edstrom and Ruby Ruth Lindeblad; brothers-in-law Myrl Edstrom and Bob Norenberg; niece Barb Sittner; and nephew Luther Lindeblad.

Services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, August 18 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Please join in person or join the broadcast on the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Facebook Page. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. 402-443-3128. PrussNabity.com

