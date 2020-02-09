Betty M. (Darby) Swenson

March, 1933 - January 31, 2020

Betty M. Swenson (Darby) passed away on January 31, 2020. Born in McFall, MO in March 1933. Betty worked in retail most of her adult life and owned a local business with her late husband. She enjoyed working with people and vacations to Hawaii and Las Vegas.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Swenson, daughter Kristi Lynn Darby, parents Ethel E. Staten and W. Leo Christie, sister Bonni D. Wolfe, brother Jesse L. Christie, nephew Roger D. Stoddard, niece Gerry E. Ogden, and special brothers-in-law, Richard Wolfe and Jerry Stoddard. She is survived by her son Michael Darby, step children Sherry Rundell (Jeff), Shelly Ray (Swenson), Jeff Swenson (Kris), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, niece Cindy L. Sanborn (Kuhl) and nephew Adam Kuhl.

At Betty's request there will be a cremation with no viewing or services. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

