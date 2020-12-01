Betty M. Barber, 94, of Greenwood, NE, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 27, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE. Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Wed. (12/2/2020) 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak Street, Greenwood, NE.Visitation (Family Only), Wed. 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. with 1:00 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. The Rosary and Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Face coverings are required for attendance.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.