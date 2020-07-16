Betty Louise Wilson, 90, of Grovetown, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law. Born to Edward and Francis (Bridgett) Gore on July 13, 1929 in Marceline, Missouri. She later relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska where she met and married Verne Wilson on March 1, 1958. Betty and Verne shared a life together for 60+ years of a beautiful marriage, raising their family in a Christian home. During that period, she served as a Nurse Aide for over 20 years at Milder Manor Nursing Home. Betty lived a full life in her 90 years on this earth, serving as a devoted and loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Caregiver to many within the community.