July 13, 1929 - July 9, 2020
Betty Louise Wilson, 90, of Grovetown, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law. Born to Edward and Francis (Bridgett) Gore on July 13, 1929 in Marceline, Missouri. She later relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska where she met and married Verne Wilson on March 1, 1958. Betty and Verne shared a life together for 60+ years of a beautiful marriage, raising their family in a Christian home. During that period, she served as a Nurse Aide for over 20 years at Milder Manor Nursing Home. Betty lived a full life in her 90 years on this earth, serving as a devoted and loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Caregiver to many within the community.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Chauncey Blakely, Steven Wilson, James Wilson of Lincoln; daughters, Margie Wilson, Tisha Wilson of Lincoln; Betty Butler (Steve) Grovetown, GA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her dear husband Verne Wilson, on October 4, 2019; parents; daughter, Lois Lockman; sons, Verne Wilson, Jr. and Wesley Wilson; grandson's, Steven Butler, Jr. and Noah Butler.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 10 am July 16, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at lincolnfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.