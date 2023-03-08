Betty Louise Myers

March 6, 2023

Betty Louise Myers, age 96, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. Betty was born in Omaha, Nebraska. Betty is survived by her daughters; Sandy Sostad and Cindy Larson (Pete); granddaughter Samantha Sostad, her grandson Nick Larson (Ashley), her great-grandson Beckett Larson, and nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Betty will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St, Omaha, Nebraska 68106. A funeral service will occur Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

The family is very appreciative of the love, support and care that Betty received from the staff at Lakeside Village and the Lighthouse. Memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children or the Nebraska Humane Society, in lieu of flowers.