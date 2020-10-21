January 13, 1937 - October 17, 2020

Betty Lou (Jacob) Peters was born January 13, 1937, in Center, Nebraska to Paul and Lucille (Sufficool) Jacob. She grew up in Bloomfield, NE graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1954 and attended Lincoln School of Business for bookkeeping. On August 4, 1957, she married Alton H. Peters and worked with him owning Via Van Bloom Travel in Lincoln for 32 years retiring in 2009.

She was a member Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, and volunteered for the quilt club, as a top-notch “quilt tyer.” She was a former member of the “Betty Club” in Nebraska, and was active in bridge clubs and bowling. She was a fantastic party planner and an avid scrapbooker.

Survived by Husband Alton, daughter Lisa (Bob) Kendle, Sons Troy Peters, and Craig (Annette) Peters all of Lincoln, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Sister Donna (Jacob) and Don Friedrichsen of Dakota Dunes, SD. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lavonne.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Southwood Lutheran Church 4301 Wilderness Blvd. Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th St Lincoln. Services will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/469933006. Memorials are suggested to the Southwood Lutheran Church or Nebraska Children's Home, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com