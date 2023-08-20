Betty Lee Kenney

February 15, 1926 - July 23, 2023

Betty Lee Kenney, 97, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2023. She was born in Shickley, NE to Ray and Elsie Ziettlow. She was married for 61 years to George Kenney until his passing in 2011.

Betty will be remembered for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor and devotion to family and friends.

She is survived by her three children, Sue (Dee) Rosekrans of Liberty, MO, Scott Kenney of Denver CO, and Tim (Lynn) Kenney of West Des Moines, IA, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on August 25 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Condolences can be left at parklawnfunerals.com.