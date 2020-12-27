 Skip to main content
Betty L. Maser
June 14, 1934 - December 25, 2020

Betty L. Maser, 86, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1934 in Gordon, NE to Nelson and Hazel (Thayer) Fish.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Roxane) Graham, Gina (Lloyd) Hansen; grandchildren, John (Laura) Schwartz, Kellie (Gary) Spier, Paul (Tina) Graham, Tara (Mitchel) Meyer, 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by George Maser, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

