 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Kantor Smith
View Comments

Betty Kantor Smith

{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Kantor Smith

August 29, 1930 - October 27, 2020

Betty Kantor Smith, age 90 years, of Seward, born Aug. 29, 1930, passed away Oct. 27, 2020. Signing of the Remembrance Book: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Family receiving friends: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. with rosary at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Inurnment: Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Gregory the Great Seminary or St. Vincent de Paul Audio Visual Fund. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News