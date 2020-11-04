Betty Kantor Smith, age 90 years, of Seward, born Aug. 29, 1930, passed away Oct. 27, 2020. Signing of the Remembrance Book: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Family receiving friends: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. with rosary at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Inurnment: Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Gregory the Great Seminary or St. Vincent de Paul Audio Visual Fund. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com