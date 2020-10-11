Betty K. (Staley) Corbett

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9am-9pm and 6-8 p.m. with the Family present. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, south of Red Cloud at 2 p.m. Memorials may be given to Mount Hope Cemetery, attn: Gary and Judy McCartney address: 29052 20 road. Lebanon, Kansas 66962. Condolences may be left at: www.bmlfh.com. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856