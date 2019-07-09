{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Jean Krause Bell

March 18, 1922 - July 6, 2019

A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, York, with the Reverend Sandy Webster officiating. Inurnment to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery York. No visitation, cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the BackPack for Kids Program in York or to the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Omaha. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

