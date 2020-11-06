May 28 1950 - November 4, 2020
Betty Jean Farmer, age 70, of Geneva, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Geneva. Born May 28 1950, in Hebron, to Albert & Violet (Goodman) Farmer.
Survivors: husband; Paul R. 'PR' Farmer - Geneva, sons: Nathan & Liz Farmer - Elkhorn, Shaun & Heidi Farmer - Geneva, daughter; Paige & Drew Weedin - Aurora, sister; Sharon & Tom McDonald - Lincoln, 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Geneva. Visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Memorials in lieu of flowers to United Methodist Church or Fillmore County Hospital Foundation. Graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery. Condolences at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
