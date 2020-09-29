Betty Jean (Earl) Hartman, 92 of Douglas, was born January 25, 1928 in Hayes Center, Nebraska to Harry Parker Earl, Sr. and Mildred Victoria (Falk) Earl. She passed away on September 27, 2020 in Lincoln. She was the oldest of seven children. She spent her early childhood on the YBO ranch in Goshen County, Wyoming. Her family moved from there to the rural Syracuse area. Betty took normal school training in high school and graduated from Syracuse High School. She continued her teacher training at Peru State Teacher's College. Normal school training allowed her to teach, and she taught up to eight grades in one-room schools around Syracuse and Douglas. She married (Walter) Wayne Hartman on August 1, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Syracuse. She loved being outside and spent many hours in her big, beautiful garden and orchard.