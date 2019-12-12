Betty Jane (Ackerman) Buman 96 of Pawnee City, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on August 20, 1923 to Albert and Anna (Johnson) Ackerman in Liberty, Nebraska. Betty leaves to celebrate her life; her children; Arlene Buman, Linda Ketelsen, Dale Buman, Roger Buman, Debora Kerl.

Services 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Christian Church/Presbyterian Church, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Officiating Reverend Duane Westing. Visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Interment at the Pawnee City Cemetery. Memorials to Pawnee County Memorial Hospital or the Pawnee City Assisted Living, In Honor of the aides and the nurses who took care of our mother! Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com