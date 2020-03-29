March 15, 1937 - March 26, 2020
Betty J. Rolfsmeier, age 83 years, Milford, born March 15, 1937, passed away March 26, 2020.
Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. No family present. DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, WE ARE LIMITED TO 10 PEOPLE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT A TIME. Graveside service and interment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Waco. Memorials to the Rolfsmeier family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 30
Visitation
Monday, March 30, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Mar 31
Graveside Services and Interment
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
11:00AM
St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Waco, NE
1011 Road U
Waco, NE 68460
