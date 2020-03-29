Betty J. Rolfsmeier

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. No family present. DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, WE ARE LIMITED TO 10 PEOPLE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT A TIME. Graveside service and interment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Waco. Memorials to the Rolfsmeier family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com