Betty J. Rolfsmeier
Milford, March 15, 1937 - March 26, 2020
Service information
Mar 30
Visitation
Monday, March 30, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Mar 31
Graveside Services and Interment
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
11:00AM
St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Waco, NE
1011 Road U
Waco, NE 68460
